If 2021, came in with uncertainty, restrictions and rules, in a boxing sense, it went out with a bang. The bang came in the ring on Saturday, the 18th of December, when the rematch at heavyweight between Joseph Parker and Derrick Chisora was an absolute classic. Parker got his win, showed off some shiny new skills and was certainly spiteful enough but the story of the night was Chisora. Heart, grizzled, determined, unbelievable, legendary, exceptional servant – he deserves all of that, but this was a tough fight. That he came through despite ending up on the floor twice was remarkable. The concern raised now is that he has endured a number of these bruising contests. The effects on his long-term health must be dangerous. Heading towards his 40th birthday, he has given so much to the sport, fought for a world title and entertained throughout his career. He will never fight for a world title again, but he is certainly domestically a gatekeeper who takes on anybody. It is time for him to retire and the calls for that are unmistakable, but who is deaf to them? The man himself. Derrick War Chisora shall fight on – there are those who are, however, genuinely worried.
The other worry was the scorecards. Parker won with at least two 10-8 rounds, but the judges were far from generous. Had he not had those knockdowns the fight would have been in doubt as a couple of judges had it that tightly scored. There is no scandal – because he won. But there should, at least, be an investigation whilst there is little, or no pressure and people are not clamoring for it. Boxing could do a lot by doing the right things when needed rather than doing the right things when it is demanded.
On the very same evening, Saturday the 18th of December in Kazakhstan, Daniyar Yeleussinov took the IBO super welterweight title against Juan Hernan Leal on points. He is now a world champion, though with a lesser belt than the four he would like to hold and that should give him some form of a platform to find the next level of opponent. This is an Olympian who really needs to show himself against the elite. Here is hoping that starts to happen in 2022.
Earlier on in the week on Monday the 20th of December, in Victoria, Australia, Michael Zerafa got his hands on the WBA Oceania middleweight title as he stopped Siliveni Nawai in the 4th round. Zerafa is another fighter who could do with more taxing contests and should be in the frame to move from regional titles to worldwide attention in 2022.
Last Friday the 17th of December, the unification light heavyweight title fight for the IBF and WBC titles between Artur Beterbiev and Marcus Browne was a bloody all-out war. Held in Quebec, Beterbiev battled through a terrible looking cut to stop Browne in the 9th round and retain his titles. It all looked dicey in the 5th round when he was told he may only have one more round by the referee. Browne might have wished that such a warning should have been kept back because Beterbiev then came out, dominated and worked towards that stoppage win. Next up Canelo? Perhaps after the cut heals in 2022…
Then on Tuesday the 21st of December, we had the bantamweight title fight for the WBO Oriental title between Andrew Maloney and Froilan Saludar in Sydney. Maloney returned to winning ways with a 10-round points victory. Maloney dominated throughout and the scorecards reflected a dominant win as well as some measure of sympathy for an overwhelmed Saludar.
On Friday the 17th of December, in Quebec the super welterweight IBF female crown stayed with Marie Eve Dicaire as she knocked out Cynthia Lozano in the 7th round of a scheduled 10. It was a dominant performance which saw Dicaire get back that which she lost to Claressa Shields earlier on in March of 2021.
On Saturday the 18th of December, in Manchester along with the Parker/Chisora II battle we had, in support, the EBU super middleweight title fight between Jack Cullen and Emne Cukur end in the shock of the night as Cullen, much fancied to win, was stopped in the 6th round. We did though, see the successful return of super featherweight Zelfa Barrett who floored Bruno Tarimo in the 3rd round but had to settle for a points win in the end – Tarimo was a true tough cookie. The IBO title fight at super middleweight involving Carlos Gongora and Lerrone Richards went to Richards by split decision which was not how the majority of us saw it. Gongora was a tough unbeaten prospect but most of us had Richards a comfortable winner. Another set of scorecards worth a look…
In Houghton-le-Spring, Newcastle boxers did themselves proud as welterweight Joe Laws back with a points win over 6 rounds against Seamus Devlin, Thomas Patrick Ward beat Leonardo Padilla on points, and super lightweight Lewis Ritson saw Christian Uruzquieta retire in the 9th round. Scotland’s very own lightweight royalty, Ricky Burns also got a win with a points victory against Emiliano Dominguez over 10 rounds.
