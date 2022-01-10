This weekend Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) announced he will be seeking a third re-election bid. The announcement itself means that Johnson is breaking his campaign promise to only hold the seat for two terms. His reasoning behind the decision to run again was due to the Democrats winning both Congress and the White House.
Johnson has made quite a name for himself, mainly due to the wacky things he says whether it’s supporting outlandish conspiracy theories and obnoxiously vocal support for former President Donald Trump. “Much as I’d like to ease into a quiet retirement, I don’t feel I should,” Johnson wrote in his announcement in an editorial. He also said that the government’s response to the pandemic has also motivated him to run.
Back in October the Senator also tested positive for COVID-19, which he has waged war against the vaccine and masks. During his recent guest appearance on a conservative radio talk show Johnson said, “Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combating disease? Why do we assume that the body’s natural immune system isn’t the marvel that it really is?”
While he’s said many outlandish remarks about the Jan. 6th Capitol attack, Johnson also told the Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature that they should take control over federal elections. Johnson’s perspective is simple. He has also said that the Capitol attack “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.”
It’s not shocking that Sen. Johnson has decided a third term’s the charm. His decision to be such a patriot is hysterical; after all, he spent July 4th in Moscow once. Additionally the Senator has close ties with Trump and may come under investigation by the Jan. 6th Committee for his role that day.
This year has already been one of blessings and subpoenas, let’s hope it’ll be one of indictments and Ron Johnson’s final days of making decisions for this country.Contact the Feature Writers