SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Jeffrey Hill a happy 47th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Jeffrey Hill a happy 47th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad BerkwittFollow
Host of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show. CEO of https://t.co/LHTQIO4B3f. FBHOF Class of 2021 Inductee. US Navy 20 Years & 28 Days. (Ret) #MoveHumanityForward #BBBCrew
@BadBradRSR I have been saying this over and over.
Dear #ResistersFamily, if you haven't subscribed to my brother @BadBradRSR's channel on YouTube, I urge you to do so. He has had many wonderful guests on his show and #MoveHumanityForward every day. He is as real and as genuine as they come! #BBBCrew
https://t.co/RjBPS63S9B
For sure. https://t.co/JhMWw3wcgD
I miss Senator John McCain! He wouldn’t have allowed this fucking daily insanity from his party…