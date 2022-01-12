The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
You love The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show for the one-on-one interviews with the biggest names in politics, entertainment and business, but in 2022 the show is going even further with panels of prominent people whose voices matter…
The first panel of 2022 brings strong women who “Bad” Brad adores and respects. These women, Mary L. Trump, Melissa Manchester, Heather Thomas and Anne Serling, went from guests to dear friends. The show will drop on the Ringside Report Web TV Channel on Friday, January 14, 2022.
You will not want to miss this show…
