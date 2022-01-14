By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
As I sit in my Kailyard I wonder often about the future.
From over here, the facts appear to be these.
On a film set, someone handed Alec Baldwin a gun. Once it was in his hands, it went off and killed one, injuring another.
Those appear, from way over here, to be facts.
What are not facts?
It would appear, the rest.
Did Alec Baldwin, deliberately or otherwise, kill another person? We do not know. Given the amount of work he has been doing to address this as an issue – perhaps not.
Did somebody malevolently hand him a loaded gun with the hope that he would point it at another and fire it, with the consequence being that the target was killed? It appears unlikely as there has been absolutely no suggestion that somebody thought the person who died worthy of such violence. The fact is, and that this really does appear to be fact, that there seem to be few people with a bad word to say about her. There shall be someone somewhere hoping to sell a story, but we can, I think be on fairly safe ground that it shall have little substance in reality.
OK, so did someone hope it was going to kill one person but got a bystander instead? I think we are now going off on a TV detective style thesis that has little credence. It might even be fair to assume that there was no intention to kill anyone, it was just a genuine accident.
Over here in the UK, that is how it appears.
OK, so was it likely that it was down to incompetence? And now we get into murkier waters. Waters in which there is already a lawsuit pending…
Let me be very clear. I have nothing against Mr. Baldwin. For all I know he may be an entirely decent and beautiful human being, or he may be a vicious and appalling tyrant worthy only of scorn. I have no idea. His behavior since the events seem entirely consistent with a mixture of grief, regret and humility. From over here.
And remember this is not front page news in the UK and with limited space to pour over such a tragedy, as it did not happen in the UK, it gets some mention, much sensationalism but dies down rapidly.
Then came the news that the police have obtained a search warrant for his phone.
Conspiracies and all sorts are now kicking in.
The reason given for the warrant was that there could be evidence on the phone which could be material to the investigation.
The death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins has merited comment on the television and in the printed press in the UK. Baldwin may not be in the same stratosphere of fame as Kevin Spacey and his newsworthiness could be affected by the running of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell just now, but we now have a keener interest.
Perhaps that is due to the death of Stuart Lubbock. Lubbock attended a party held at the house of the British television star, Michael Barrymore. Whilst at the party he was raped and murdered. Nobody has been charged with his murder, nobody has stood trial, and no one has been convicted. Of course, Barrymore has been interviewed by the police, wrongfully arrested by them, condemned in the media, pursued by the father of the victim, partly because he ran away from the scene, and partly because he appeared to have information he was unwilling to share. He has never shared anything other than he did not know what happened. His career stalled, he was pursued by Stuart’s father and his interviews on British TV which have touched upon his behavior that night have singularly failed to convince anyone of his innocence. Baldwin seems to have learnt from that – even if he has not been aware of it.
But all we need is the truth and as soon as the news over the phone hit in the UK speculation began. Perhaps the questions should have begun as soon that happened because right now I cannot conceive for what reason something on a phone from someone who is innocent, may pertain to the investigation but was not instantly shared at the outset to try and help solve the mystery… unless it proves someone’s lying or incompetent… But there is me again starting to do that TV detective kinda thing…
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
