What has MAGA hats, QAnon, and drinking urine to wash down the Ivermectin? If you guessed another one of Donald Trump’s “Save America” rallies then you are correct!
In case you missed it – and most of us tried to – former President Donald Trump held a rally in Arizona this weekend to continue his national pity party over his election loss in 2020.
Yes, as we are well on our way into 2022 the former guy and his followers are still stuck in what seems to be a never ending time warp. Thankfully his losses have also continued into 2022, starting with the tax evasion and fraud case in NY to the Jan. 6th Committee’s efforts into revealing the full extent of his role in that day.
So it comes as no surprise that Trump took the stage in Arizona to rant about the election, perpetuating his big lie over and over again. It should also not shock anyone that he took the time to attack science on COVID-19, even making it into a racial issue. “The left is now rationing lifesaving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating, white people to determine who lives and who dies. If you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine, or if you’re white, you don’t get therapeutics,” Trump told the audience.
There is absolutely zero evidence supporting his claim that white people are being denied treatment. In fact, I’m pretty confident he came up with this after NY’s guidelines warned that individual’s with Hispanic/Latino and other non-white heritage are at a higher risk factor than their white counterparts as they are considered to have an increase in severity of illness when it comes to the virus.
Trump also brought up his disgruntled emotions regarding Jan. 6th; oddly enough he is still blaming Speaker Pelosi for the National Guard’s failure to deploy, even though only the President has that authority. Trump asked his supporters, “Why did Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Police reject the more than 10,000 National Guard troops or soldiers that I authorized to help control the enormous crowd that I knew was coming?” It’s not his fault that he didn’t know the National Guard’s deployment only happens on his command, he was too busy watching the events unfold on TV that even his own kids had to text Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to try and get his attention to do so. Additionally, Trump claims he told the acting defense secretary Christopher Miller on the 5th that they would need 10,000 National Guard members deployed for his 1/6 rally; however, there is no evidence supporting this claim. Per the Pentagon’s records, only 340 troops were requested for that day.
Bouncing back to the big lie regarding the state of Arizona’s votes Trump decried, “So we lost, they say, by 10,000 and yet they flagged more than — listen to these numbers — 57,000 highly suspicious ballots for further investigation, one. Twenty-three thousand, three hundred and forty-four mail-in ballots were counted despite the person no longer living at that address — little, little problem. Five thousand people appear to have voted in more than one county.” For the umpteenth time, Trump lost Arizona by 10,500 votes. The Cyber Ninjas recount of the state’s election results also revealed that no fraud had actually occurred, and in fact found 99 more votes for President Joe Biden and that Trump lost an additional 261 votes in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.
But the best part of the rally didn’t even include Trump’s speech. It was when the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, took the stage to call out Fox News and other Trump foes. Lindell complained that Fox News hasn’t been talking about the 2020 election in quite some time; probably due to Dominion’s $1.3 billion lawsuit for airing the falsehoods perpetuated by Lindell and the GOP. Lindell himself is also facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion, but just like Trump he doesn’t know when to shut up.
Trump backed candidates were in attendance including his picks for governor and other state seats. Most notably was Rep. Paul Gosar, the controversial Trump loving congressman who was censured after his video depicting an assault on Democratic congresswoman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden. After restricting maps for Arizona we’re completed, Gosar is now running for the newly drawn 9th Congressional District for his sixth-term in Congress. He is currently waiting for his turn to play “I plead the Fifth” with the Jan. 6th committee.
It seems as we have quite a few "Save America" rallies coming up on Trump's schedule. We will keep our readers updated as soon as Trump and his GOP goons embarrass themselves again.