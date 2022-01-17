Ralph Emery, a legendary radio and television personality in the world of country music, passed away January 15, 2022 of natural causes in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 88.
Walter Ralph Emery (born March 10, 1933), was a country music disc jockey and television host. Emery attended broadcasting school in Nashville and got his first radio job at WTPR in Paris, Tennessee. He began his career at small radio stations and then moved into television. Emery gained national fame hosting the syndicated television music series, POP! GOES THE COUNTRY, from 1974-1980 and the nighty Nashville Network television program, NASHVILLE NOW, from 1983-1993, interviewing country music stars and others in the style of the TONIGHT show. Emery hosted the weekly program, RALPH EMERY LIVE, a satellite and cable television channel devoted to rural American culture.
He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ralph Emery’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers