The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
SWW as “Bad” Brad affectionally calls Stephanie Winston Wolkoff whose first appearance last year on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show was a ratings hit, returns again on Monday January 25, 2022. These two dear friends pull no punches when they discuss anything!
You will not want to miss this show…
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.
Follow Stephine Winston Wolkoff on Twitter.
Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter.