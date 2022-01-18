It looks like this week’s episode of “I plead the Fifth” may not be only about January 6th.
Matt Gaetz’s minor problem has just taken a sharp turn to becoming a major issue. With the investiGAETZion into the Florida man’s sexual endeavors with a 17-year-old girl heating up this week, he surely must be panicking. Especially since his ex-girlfriend, who testified last week to a federal grand jury examining evidence surrounding the case, has now been granted immunity by federal prosecutors.
The woman’s name has been protected for her safety, but sources familiar with the case stated that she is a key witness for the investigation per multiple reports. Currently, the Gaetz investigation includes whether the representative violated sex trafficking laws and then tried to obstruct justice in said probe.
It may not exactly be the indictment we were all hoping for, however, this is still good news. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Kleiman said of the decision, “The government does not give immunity blindly, they know what they’re getting in exchange.”
One of the lawyers for Gaetz spoke to CBS News last week stating that “we have seen no credible basis for a charge against Congressman Gaetz. We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with the facts and law.” As of Monday evening there were no indictments for the congressman…yet.Contact the Feature Writers