Legendary singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away January 20, 2022, with his wife Deborah by his side. No cause of death was given. He was 74.
Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947 in Dallas, Texas. He was known for his powerful, wide-range voice and theatrical live shows. Meat Loaf produced 12 studio albums, including his “Bat Out of Hell” trilogy- “Bat Out of Hell”, “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell” and “Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster is Loose”, and released 39 singles including “”What You See is What You Get”, “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth”, “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad”, “Paradise By the Dashboard Light”, “Read ‘Em and Weep”, and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That”).
As an actor, Meat Loaf was cast as Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott in the 1973 L.A. Roxy cast of “The Rocky Horror Show”. The success of the musical stage show led to the filming of the cult classic film THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975) in which Meat Loaf was cast as Eddie, and co-starred opposite film legends Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon. Meat Loaf’s additional film and television credits include THE EQUALIZER (1985-1989), WAYNE’S WORLD (1992), TALES FROM THE CRYPT (1989-1996), THE GUN IN BETTY LOU’S HANDBAG (1992), NASH BRIDGES (1996-2001), FIGHT CLUB (1999), HOUSE (2004-2012), MONK (2002-2009), GLEE (2009-2015), and ELEMENTARY (2012-2019).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Meat Loaf's family during their time of grief.