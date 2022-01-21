You can say what you will about reality shows but one thing they do is introduce us to people we would have never known existed. I was never into the fashion world but I was a big fan of America’s Next Top Model. When Andre Leon Talley was introduced to the show, he was a reason to watch. He glowed with all the knowledge he had and he loved to share it.
Mr. Talley was a larger-than-life personality and came from a world of cut throat people. As fierce as he was, he always found some bit of kindness to add to his words.
It meant something to have someone that fabulous do a reality show. I will never have the chance to thank him for that.
Thank you for what you brought to the world. Thank you for teaching us to be proud of who we are. Thank you for that grand smile you shared every chance you could.
May you rest in peace.
Ringside Report sends it condolences to the Talley family in their time of grief…Contact the Feature Writers