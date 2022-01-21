By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
International – most intriguing
On Saturday the 15th of January, in Cheswick, the IBA super featherweight title fight between Matt Conway and Avery Sparrow, ended with Sparrow winning and upsetting the odds, apparently! The fight ended in the 10th round with the referee stopping Avery from further punishing Conway. Not bad for a title…
International headline in the UK
The big fight on Saturday the 15th of January, however, was the WBO light heavyweight title fight in New York between defending champion, Joe Smith Jr. and late replacement Steve Geffrad. It was a very one-sided victory, leaving Smith Jr. being quizzed about who he wants next – Beterbiev and Canelo being somewhat frequently mentioned. Perhaps an unfortunate ending to what could have been a big night for COVID suffering Callum Johnson, who was replaced by Geffrad, who will hope he gets his chance before bigger fights are agreed for Smith Jr.
Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic
This Saturday the 22nd of January 2022, in New Jersey, Gary Allen Russell Jr. takes on Mark Magsayo for the WBC featherweight title. Russell Jr has revealed he has a slight injury going into this fight, has been one of the most inactive champions in the WBC stable since winning the belt and has not been in a ring since February 2020. It has all the ingredients of a possible shock as Filipino Magsayo might never have a better opportunity…
Future History – and the week to follow…
Saturday 29th January
Warren, Ohio
Ilunga Junior Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title
Saturday 29th January
Warren, Ohio
Trevor Bryan vs. Jonathan Guidry, for Bryan's WBA "regular" heavyweight title