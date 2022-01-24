My youngest daughter Victoria, has always been very thin. She doesn’t eat much, just enough to survive. Unlike myself and her sister. We live to eat, Victoria eats to live. No more, no less. When we talk, or think about body shaming, it’s usually attributed to those with a curvier or more voluptuous build. Singer Adele, supermodel Ashley Graham and actress Gabrielle Sidibe come to mind. But body shaming goes both ways. We are under the misguided belief that people who are slimly built are somehow immune to the sting of criticism, but that can’t be further from the truth. I would comment to my daughter that she was ‘so skinny’. She’d laugh uncomfortably, and brush it off. It took me awhile to realize that I was doing to her what has been done to women for generations. I was making her feel shame for the body she is in. And that’s not ok. So I have pledged myself to do better. Be more mindful, because words…matter.
