By Joyce Davis (Written at the end of 2021)
Here we are at the end of the year and the person who led a group of domestic terrorists to attack our Capitol is out free and toying with running again for president. The Republicans are changing voting rights to the point where they can make our nation of voting become a nation of, we chose your leaders for your nation. Covid is running rampant and there are those who refuse to do anything to lend a hand to stop it. We are experiencing wildfires in winter. We are being attacked on so many different fronts and there is not one person who will come to our aid to save us.
My hair is on fire and I don’t understand how every person in America doesn’t have to soak in a cold bath to get through a day of news. Maybe it is because I am new to it all and everyone else has been dealing with this forever, and this is just another news cycle. It is hard for me to believe that because things feel different in the world. Don’t think I don’t hear you. “It’s not about feelings”. I know it is not supposed to be but it is. Trump is wigging out because his feelings are hurt that he lost. His supporters feel angry (only because Trump tells them how to feel). Some of us feel afraid that America will no longer be America. We all feel exhausted from Covid.
We are now going into a new year. The January 6th committee is doing an excellent job looking into the attack against us. In that regard I have a little hope; however, my hair is on fire at all the people that are allowed to say no I will not help you get to the bottom of those who helped and conspired together to make January 6th happen. All this in an effort to delay the clock in hopes that they can delay things long enough for the Republicans to get back in power and shut the whole thing down. I personally call that obstruction of justice. Steve Bannon came out and said it is all out war. He declared war on America and our only available action is to wait on his court date in July? How is this a thing? How can the people who helped make it happen get to say whether or not it gets looked at?
If your hair is on fire like mine is, I would like to send you some hope. If you are anything like me you get tired of being told to have patience because justice moves slow. You are frustrated with seeing criminals seem to get away with crimes out in the open. If you are like me, you are looking for Karma and wondering if they have her held hostage somewhere. The hope I send to you is that there are millions out there that will fight to the death for us. Like Joe Madison who is going on a hunger strike for voting rights. He is using his body to say “I won’t let you steal our rights.” I get hope from all the young people I see paying attention to what happens in the world. Young people have stepped up and protested for voting rights, climate change, racial injustice, and many more causes that we face today. Change comes from young people fighting and being interested in the world around them. My last bit of hope is me. You would look in the mirror and be your own “me”. We have to not lose sight. We cannot drop the ball because so much is at stake. I see individual people using their voice to fight. I see individuals refusing to stay in a state of fiery disconnection, but will use all they have to cool the flames.
There may not be one single person to help us but as a group we can help us. That is what gives me hope. My hair may be on fire along with so many others but it is that fire that makes us use our voice and speak out. Never let it die. Afghan people had a taste of freedom and the Taliban has set them back. We cannot allow Republicans to do the same here. We stay on fire with our seeds of hope to keep us fighting.