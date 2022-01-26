So, what the President called someone an SOB. Okay a dumb SOB. Whatever. Republicans, where was your outrage when Trump attacked reporter after reporter? What happened to the “I don’t like his rhetoric but he is still the president” attitude? When Trump was in office Republicans were deaf, dumb, and blind but now, they can see clearly cause the orange man is gone.
Inflation is not Biden’s fault. Truth be told, that apple belongs to Trump. Trump decided he was going to try and handle the stock market or as he called it the economy instead of paying attention to Covid. At the end of his presidency, he did not work on anything because he was too f***ing busy trying to steal the election from Biden. We were in a free for all. Billionaires got richer and the ones without had to deal with even less. Now those in business are trying to make up for a year they lost. We are paying for their losses.
When Trump snapped back or as I call it attacked reporters, it was always because of his ego. Usually, he went after a woman reporter but he did not stop there. He went after a crippled reporter and mocked the way that he moved because of his disability. He even went as far as telling his supporters to mock them. If you remember January 6th; the Trump domestic terrorists attacked reporters and damaged their equipment because Trump called reporters enemies of the people.
I don’t mind being honest and say I liked him calling him a dumb SOB because I have said it quite frequently and it felt like he heard me. It does not make what he did right. I could simultaneously understand how Trump supporters felt when he came after reporters. The difference to me is how when Trump attacked it was mean and hateful because he did not want to answer to what he did so he turned the tables and deflected by calling the reporter names. Not once did he ever apologize. Not once did they try to make him apologize. Biden on the other hand did not let a day pass before he called the reporter and apologized.
To all those so pissed off that the President said a curse word, I invite you to shut up if you never said anything about the many, many times that Trump cursed in public in front of cameras, or when he cursed and was rude to reporters. Stop already with the double standards.
Trump incited a riot against the Capitol of the United States of America and the Republicans still call him the leader of their party. Of course, they want to focus on Biden saying a bad word. They want to focus on anything but what’s about to come out of the January 6th Commission. Their party is responsible for an attempted coup. More than half of them are hoping for a coup to happen still. Republicans have no control over their party. Anything they can do to make us look in another direction, they will do it. Don’t fall for it. So, what he cursed. He apologized. Now let’s talk about getting to the bottom of January 6th.Contact the Feature Writers