By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
International headline in the UK
Last Saturday the 22nd of January 2022, in New Jersey, Gary Allen Russell Jr. lost his WBC featherweight title to Mark Magsayo. Russell Jr had revealed he had a slight injury going into this fight, but it looked more than slight as he fought one handed for a large part of the contest and was beaten on the score cards as a result. The Philippines has a new legend in the making and Russell Jr. may well be suffering from his lack of action in defending his title over the last few years rather than a single injury that hindered him. He feels cheated, but many all feel cheated for his lack of action over the years.
Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic
International – most intriguing
On Saturday the 29th of January in Warren, Ohio, there is the intrigue of Ilunga Junior Makabu versus Thabiso Mchunu for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title. The intrigue is added to by the possibility that Canelo may be in the mix for the winner, or at least if Makabu retains his title. Who knows what may happen if Mchunu gains revenge for a previous loss! To be fair, that does, according to most, seem unlikely, but the upsets of 2021, as Gary Russell Jr. may testify to have continued into the early part of 2022!
International headline in the UK
This is not so much a headline for a positive reason but for the negative of noting how far the WBA have fallen down in their management of their heavyweight title. On Saturday the 29th of January also in Warren, Ohio, Trevor Bryan defends his title, the “regular” WBA heavyweight title against Jonathan Guidry. You would be forgiven for asking Jonathon who, because the WBA seem to have found a guy to throw into their top 15 and give him a world title chance. We could list at least another 15 fighters across the world who have been notably active and deserving, but Guidry has been given something that others are desperate to get to, especially as the big four belts are around two waists and look to be tied up between four fighters for the foreseeable future. It is a farce. The fight is also likely to be farcical. Bryan should win, and if he does not, the WBA descends further – if that is at all possible….
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 5th February
The middleweight fight in Cardiff between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams is sure to explode!
Under the radar
Saturday 5th February
The debut of Caroline Dubois, sister of Daniel, at lightweight is finally here and she faces Vaida Masiokaite.
International – most intriguing
Saturday 5th February
Arizona
WBA female bantamweight title on the line between Jamie Mitchell and Carly Skelly. Whilst there may be a bigger female world title fight this weekend, this shows we have depth and real challenge in the women’s game…
International headline in the UK
Saturday 5th February
Arizona
The fight for the vacant WBC super flyweight title between Carlos Cuadras and Wisaksil Wangek.
Under the radar
Boxing is back in the UK with 5 fights in Renfrew on Friday the 4th, 7 in Birmingham on Saturday the 5th and on the Cardiff bill we also have super lightweight Harlem Eubank in support of his brother, the middleweight clash for all the belts at middleweight between Claressa Shields and Ema Kozin and welterweight Chris Jenkins faces Julius Indongo.