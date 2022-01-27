I want to dedicate this to the loving memory of Clark R Mollenhoff. Mr. Mollenhoff was a mentor to Mr. Kirschner. He met him at a time when he was failing out of everything and instead of becoming another foot kicking Glenn and telling him what he could not do he was a hand that said let me help you up and push you towards success. Something I also see in “Bad” Brad.
While I listened to him gush about Mr. Mollenhoff’s greatness I knew Mr. Kirschner was a teacher. He has such passion for those left behind. There is no underdog that he would not fight for. Not to mention the fact that he really believes in sharing his knowledge with others. They talked about his hobbies and he said he was a Free Agent for Justice. Justice is more than a hobby to Mr. Kirschner but it’s in his DNA. Some people like to hear themselves talk for the sake of talking but with Mr. Kirschner, it is a relief valve because he is walking justice. He overflows with thoughts of justice and needs to share it with others. I greatly appreciate that he shares with us.
When it comes to Covid Mr. Kirschner believes that Trump should face involuntary manslaughter charges. I would love to know from him why it would not be negligent homicide? The lies that he told were the reason people died. Because of his negligence to tell the truth, people died that did not have to die. Saddam Hussein was killed for crimes against humanity and less people died.
I was blown away by him saying that “No one wanted to be the first to try a sitting President, but all would want to be the second.” That says so much about our justice system. Precedent or the President should not stop you from pursuing justice. When will they start proving to us that no man is above the law? I guess Fani Willis is doing her best to say it is about justice not title.
I loved what he had to say about the Fifth Amendment. I said on Twitter once if you want to get technical Roger Stone lied under oath when he pleaded the fifth to every question. If a question was not involving him but he pleaded the fifth he knowingly lied. The way Mr. Kirschner explained that if someone on a grand jury pleaded the fifth to protect a boyfriend, they would be taken to the chief judge which would decide if it really pertained to them or not. The Fifth Amendment is not a tool to help people escape justice. They are using it in the January 6th commission to obstruct justice.
Mr. Kirschner says he doesn’t know if Trump is a racist in his heart or if he is or catering to people who are racist because they send him money. My belief is that he is a racist to his very core. He used his presidency to connect different racists, and white supremacists’ groups together. In my view the same way he promised the Evangelicals that he would help end Roe V Wade, he winked to the White supremacists to say they won’t have to apologize about being racists anymore.
I truly enjoyed the conversation. I would love to ask a couple of questions. Seeing how in our view Trump broke the law when he pardoned Roger Stone for protecting him by lying, who would be the person to bring obstruction of justice charges? Is that something the Senate or Congress could look at? Next in my view Trump should have been arrested January 6th for inciting a riot on the nation’s Capital; do you think that would have been a good time to challenge the DOJ memo that says you cannot indict a sitting president?
The quotes that stuck to my gut. We are burning daylight on democracy and don’t look down on a man unless you’re gonna help him up. Thank you for your service, sir. Thank you for the knowledge you put out to help us understand. Thank you for your love and passion for justice.Contact the Feature Writers