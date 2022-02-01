America has been focused on so many different crises. We have Covid killing people left and right. We have an anniversary where Americans attacked an American Capitol. It was a president of the United States, Donald Trump who incited the people to storm the Capitol and fight for their country. Before the coup attempt took place on January 6th Trump tried everything he could to get States to overturn the results of the election. He pressured Kemp openly, who is the governor of Georgia. He also tried to pressure Raffensperger who was Secretary of State of Georgia. He blames both of these men for his loss in Georgia. Had they done what he wanted; in his mind, it would have set off a chain of events that would have made him president again.
While everyone is rightfully focused on our current crises; not too many are focused on what they are planning. They have candidates like David Perdue running for governor on the platform that he would have done what Kemp could not do. The reason Kemp could not do it was because it was against the law. Perdue is telling people to vote for him because he does not mind breaking the law to put a president that did not win in place of the rightful one. He is not alone. Jim Marchant of Nevada is running for Secretary of State of Georgia. He says they have built a coalition of Secretary of States called the America First Coalition. You will find the America First slogan belonged to the KKK. Marchant says they will fix 2020 like Trump said.
These are the people running for government. Their goal is to get in and if Trump runs again, they will make sure whether he wins or loses he will win. There are people in all branches of government setting themselves in place and waiting to do what needs to be done to place the president of their choice.
Can we talk about what happens if they win the House? They have been dying to impeach Biden. Marjorie Taylor Greene has already drafted one article of impeachment along with Boebert. They won’t need a reason. No more committee assignments for AOC, Cori Bush or any of the progressives. They will make a mockery of Congress in every way they can.
Once it is done it is done. We can only scream bloody murder from the outside. Most of us know what is at stake but we are so tired of saying the same thing over and over. Don’t get tired. Keep saying how badly we are in danger. In North Korea they vote. It is illegal to vote for anyone other than Kim Jong Un. Republicans want to control our votes and we cannot let it happen.
Silence is not an option. There is real danger if they win midterms.