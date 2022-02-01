Based on Todd Grimson’s horror novel by the same name, what I liked most about this particular series was its believability.
A novice film writer, director gets a call to come to Tinsel-town to meet a hotshot movie producer wanting to review her material. The outcome, will eventually lead her down a Faustian fueled faux-pas you’ve got to watch to believe. That’s when this thrillingly suspenseful, horror-dramedy, comes to life.
This is a classic “Careful what you wish for. You just might get it” series, worth a horror or three. I enjoyed the thrill, the suspense and trying to solve the mystery before it’s ending is revealed. I’m delighted to know this just might lead to a next season. I might have to read the book, instead.
Yes, it leaves you wanting more. Todd takes “Murphy’s Law” to a whole new level and Ms. Rosa Salazar, and Ms. Catherine Keener, as the character’s Lisa Nova, and Boro, have us sitting at the edge of our seats, screaming “holy smokes, noooo-a!” and Honey, that’s when the shit hits the fan. Lisa Nova has a lot of skeletons in her closest she’s not yet privy to. She’ll need to look within her noggin and background to figure this one out. Will she figure it out, in time? Will you?
Grab your beverage, popcorn, chips and dip. You won’t want to miss a moment of this series and wait till you get to see what this trippy-dippy writer has be the reason for a season two. My lips are sealed and the answers await you on Netflix. What are you waiting for?
Created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion.
Cast:
Rosa Bianca Salazar = Lisa Nova. Rosa Bianca Salazar is an American born Actress of Peruvian, French decent. Per IMDb, she is best “known for NBC series Parenthood (2010) and the FX anthology series American Horror Story (2011). Her past films include Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) for Twentieth Century Fox, CHIPS (2017) for Warner Bros., Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) for Twentieth Century Fox, The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) for Summit, Search Party (2016) for Focus and Night Owls (2015) for Orion.”
Catherine Keener = Boro / Jennifer Nathans. Catherine Keener is an American actress. She’s Oscar-nominated for her roles in the independent films Being John Malkovich (1999) and Capote (2005). She’s been in more movies than I’ve listed here given you’d be reading for three more pages and BB, will be tearing his eyes out!
Eric Lange = Lou Burke. Per IMDb, “Eric Lange was born on February 19, 1973 in Hamilton, Ohio, USA. He is an actor and producer, known for Escape at Dannemora (2018), Narcos (2015)
Manny Jacinto = Chris / Code. Per IMDb, “Manny Jacinto was born on August 19, 1987 in Manila, Philippines. He is an actor, known for The Good Place (2016), Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) and Brand New Cherry Flavor.”
Jeff Ward= Roy Hardaway Per IMDb, “Jeff Ward was born on December 30, 1986 in Washington, DC, USA. Jeff is an actor and writer, known for Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021), Hacks (2021) and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013).”
This series premiered on Netflix on August 14, 2021 and is still amongst the best rated.
IMDB gave it a 7.2/10. Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 81%, 7.1/10 and I give it a straight up 8.0/10 for keeping me entertained enough to forget I miss smoking nicotine.
