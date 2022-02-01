2022 Can Kiss it!
Thus far, it’s sucked the life right out of our national treasure, Betty White, on its way in, and took away our joy in another Treasure, Bob Saget, who’s life’s journey was; akin to Ms. White’s, was to leave us laughing.
Like a neighborhood bully, licking the top off of another child’s newly poured custard as it passes by, 2022 devoured two of the world’s Peace Warriors, leaving our hearts shattered, yet grateful for having known them.
Hearing about Ronnie Spector’s passing recently was exceptionally disturbing for me.
It was Ronnie’s angelic voice, along with Phil’s remarkable “Wall Of Sound”, which forever awakened the poet, the romantic, the hard hitting drummer, in this tiny yet to be multi-Instrumentalist: cuz knowing how to play just one instrument, just wasn’t enough.
I know there were many like me, who’s world forever changed when you heard a particular song that awakened every Chakra in your being.
The world had never heard such a thunderous bass or of Ronnie Spector, yet suddenly, from the Dominican section of the Bronx, Washington Heights, came these three bi-racial school girls wearing the most elegant of suits: no T & A required, looking at you, “scantily-clad no-talent” performers. With their “no avid required” vocals, they rocked The World. “California Nights”, recorded by Leslie Gore, years later, was the epilogue delivered after Ronnie Spector and The Ronette’s left us envisioning the climax of requited love.
My heart goes out to you, Family and Fans of these three amazing angels who brightened our lives through love – even Phil, who hadn’t yet gone completely bonkers.
We thank you for enriching our lives with your talents. I thank you for being the spark that ignited my flame, that along with my Daddy’s bright red Gibson jazz guitar, which I made my mission to “rescue” and play whenever Poppa was rolling with his stones, wink.
I invite all my readers to subscribe to my show: Janet Grace: Inside The Mind Of Me Podcast Show on YouTube.
Peace/Out:
JG )O(