Quick Shout Out to Everyone with the best news I’ve read this week!
According to The Washington Post and The New York Times, Pfizer and Bio-Tech asked the FDA, to authorize an emergency approval for COVID vaccines for the most precious and vulnerable yesterday.
Parents have been wanting to know when their babies and youngsters under five years of age will be able to receive vaccines. The answer may be as soon as February’s short end or early this spring. They are looking at a two dose vaccine until they work out the details on how well a third vaccine will fair amongst the vulnerable tots. If they wait to conclude the trials with three doses, the vaccines would not be ready until a few months later.
Please share this with every single parent you know. Yes, now. They’ll thank you.
