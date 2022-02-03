If you’re reading this, you must be as delighted as I am to have read this quick late breaking news bulletin, so, HERE’S THE SCOOP: America’s Most Favorite and Honored Hero has taken off his boxing gloves as He who laughs last, laughs longest. We all fell in love with those who testified during TFG’s first impeachment hearing, if non other than for having gratitude for their patriotism and honesty. They clearly stood on the right side of history.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s biography outlines his entire families journey to America from Ukraine and he and his two brothers’ dedication to The United States as well as their courageous stellar service to the armed forces. His families picture is in the dictionary under the word, “Integrity.”
He twice reported his concerns to his commanding officers over what he viewed to be actions taken outside of the protocols set in place throughout America’s history as a diplomatic republic, and which those occupying the office of Commander in Chief, normally follow.
His lawsuits were served to TFG’s Junior, Rudy Giuliani, White House staffers Danny Scavino and that garbage of a former WH deputy communications director, what’s her face Hahn. His suit also include Fox and Fox News’ Laura Ingrate, for their assistance to Trump via singling out our national hero, slandering him publicly and attempting to discredit his reputation before, during and after the proceedings.
As it stood, he could not be shaken or stirred. His testimony and others’ assisted in the verdict which resulted in TFG’s impeachment.
I am clear that a jury of his peers will be able to side with him, given the hundreds of files, both public and private that outline the facts and prove his case. That’s my prediction.
I hope to the Gods it’s publicly televised. That is one show I would not want to miss. Stay turned Folks. This is a developing story and I shall keep you apprised.
In the meantime, I send my thanks to the entire Vindman Family for being a true model of what is possible in the greatest country that ever was. The country promising to welcome those seeking brighter lights, new beginnings, a place for all to rest and be treated fairly, as one.
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Emma Lazarus.
