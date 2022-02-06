Comments are closed.
Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad BerkwittFollow
Host of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show. CEO of https://t.co/LHTQIO4B3f. FBHOF Class of 2021 Inductee. US Navy 20 Years & 28 Days #MovingHumanityForward #BBBCrew
@BadBradRSR 💯
To every single traitorous Republican who now is saying January 6th was “legitimate political discourse” you should all be locked up for treason against our country you disgusting people!
For 20 years & 28 days I defended America during war and peace!
You’re destroying it.
@TG22110 @GalwayGirl2505 @KJ2013JK @Persiflage77 @phoenixp21 @RonikMarci @AndreaTwitmo @Meidas_Wendy @Meidas_Kiesha @kathrynresister @IreneCReynolds1 You’re welcome!
@BadBradRSR @GalwayGirl2505 @KJ2013JK @Persiflage77 @phoenixp21 @RonikMarci @AndreaTwitmo @Meidas_Wendy @Meidas_Kiesha @kathrynresister @IreneCReynolds1 🥊 Thank you, Brad! 🥊
Great Group
@cooltxchick I actually think there’s 4…
White
Black
Rich
Poor