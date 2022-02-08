When Biden declared on the campaign trail his intent to pick an African-American woman for SCOTUS if given the opportunity, the GOP didn’t cause much of a stink. Maybe they didn’t take him seriously. Maybe they didn’t think he’d get the chance or follow through. Maybe they thought that if or when he did, they would be in the Congressional majority.
Then Stephen Breyer announced his retirement from the country’s highest court.
And just like that, on cue and on brand, the GOP pearl clutching began. Cries of reverse racism and the familiar ‘the most qualified should be nominated and Biden should consider everyone.’ Well, I have news for the naysayers, everyone INCLUDES Black women.
But I think my favorite is that Biden shouldn’t make a decision based ‘solely’ on race. Pardon me while I laugh out loud. This is coming from people who have no problem with declining service, denying a mortgage or equal access to quality public education. Illegal searches, excessive and inequitable use of police force. Making laws that determine where one can live, who they can marry, who can vote. Who gets prosecuted, incarcerated, justice received or justice denied…SOLELY based on race.
That’s just my two cents.