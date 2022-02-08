Comments are closed.
Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad BerkwittFollow
Host of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show. CEO of https://t.co/LHTQIO4B3f. FBHOF Class of 2021 Inductee. US Navy 20 Years & 28 Days #MovingHumanityForward #BBBCrew
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️
"Sexual harassment is less about sex than about the exercise of power: seeing the discomfort (or worse) of those he targets makes the harasser feel superior and in control." https://t.co/urHyaErES3 https://t.co/HHMVzqF9Ng
THE "BAD" BRAD BERKWITT SHOW https://t.co/nsyLyduIsS
Eric Gash: NC DEM Running Against Madison Cawthron, Policies, Faith, Football, Music & More... https://t.co/Hg28Td7hgS
Just UPDATED:
The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show https://t.co/rkpw7BbMxb
Eric Gash: NC DEM Running Against Madison Cawthron, Policies, Faith, Football, Music & More... https://t.co/KUOZc44cCU