By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
Whilst some make a pretense of being unpopular and unlikely to win contests that need approval, Chris Eubank Jr. is a past master at not caring what people think: it might be in his genes. Going into the cauldron that was Cardiff to take on Liam Williams was his next step in getting to the world title he wants to achieve. Williams was game and tried his utmost but failed to get through. Eubank Jr. dropped him three times in the first four rounds and won convincingly on points.
This was an excellent show put up by Eubank Jr. Despite the crowd wanting to see a stoppage, Eubank Jr claims he just wanted to punish Williams; and that he did. Eubank Jr. looked the part, and it was an incredible performance from him against a guy plenty though would cause him issues. Next? There are suitors in the UK, but he only has eyes for a G, in fact he would love three of them… GGG next for the IBF title?
Under the radar
On the same night, Saturday the 5th of February, on the same bill as Eubank Jr./Williams the debut of Caroline Dubois went off without a hitch. Dubois beat Vaida Masiokaite comfortably, on points showing she will be a contender at this weight.
International – most intriguing
Then on Saturday the 5th of February, over in Arizona, the WBA female bantamweight title fight between Jamie Mitchell and Carly Skelly ended with a successful defense of her title by Mitchell. Mitchell retained the belt she took from Shannon Courteney taking it from the UK to the US. Skelly was outboxed and outclassed, and it was stopped in the fourth round. Mitchell was way ahead of her British opponent on points. The question is, after a mandatory – will there be a unification fight in the offing?
International headline in the UK
Also, on Saturday the 5th of February in the UK, the international contest for all the middleweight belts between Claressa Shields and Ema Kozin was a masterclass by Shields. Despite being a level above her opponent, Shields could not get the stoppage and had to settle for a wide points win. In fact, the more interesting fight was what nearly exploded outside the ring when Savannah Marshall met her after the fight. If Eubank Jr/Williams – where we came in – was heated, this is explosive. Marshall needs to defend her title first and then all the belts, all the titles, all the excitement of a big night, another big night for Women’s Boxing is on its way. But first Marshall needs to win.
Mentioned in Dispatches…
Also, on the Cardiff bill super lightweight Harlem Eubank stopped Viorel Simion in the fifth whilst welterweight Chris Jenkins got a very good points win against former world champion, Julius Indongo. In Arizona the battel for the vacant WBC super flyweight title saw Carlos Cuadras well beaten by replacement Jesse Rodriguez. Then over in Las Vegas, Keith Thurman was back in a comfortable win against Mario Barrios on points as Leo Santa Cruz also got a points win against Keenan Carbajal.
Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic
UK – biggest and most notable
This coming Saturday the 12th of February in Brentwood, Essex, from DAZN, Daniel Jacobs takes on John Ryder in a headline contest that has plenty to make it newsworthy. There is little doubt that Jacobs is the A side, however, the gorilla that is John Ryder, on home soil will look to roar his way back into contention for big fights. This is a great fight for the purists but also likely to be a slow burner that could light up the night. Jacobs is fancied to win but we could all be winners by the end of it all as Jacobs has been out of the ring for fifteen months. Ryder may have 5 losses on his record but they were against quality opposition and he wants that fight with Canelo on his calendar. This could be the right fight at the wrong time for Jacobs…
Under the radar
The night before, Friday the 11th of February, in York Hall, we see the return of Scotland’s very own Lee McGregor taking on Diego Alberto Ruiz. MacGregor’s trajectory was interrupted when his future and past dance partner, Kash Farooq, which would have been a massive and wonderful rematch, had to retire. Now McGregor will be trying not to tread water and climb towards world chances – he is 10th in the Transnational Boxing Rankings. Above him are NAMES. He needs some real challenges to start making his way up there. He is highest in the IBF rankings (3rd), but there is a real monster just over the hill…
Mentioned in Dispatches…
On Friday the 11th, middleweight Danny Dignum takes on Grant Dennis for the WBO European title. On Saturday the 12th of February there are 12 fights in Brentwood, 11 in Tolworth, 10 in Sheffield – including heavyweights Dave Allen and Kash Ali – money on both will not fight but are there to draw the crowd – whilst DAZN is in the Alexandra Palace has super bantamweight Hopey Price, middleweight Felix Cash v Magomed Madiev, heavyweight Johnny Fisher facing Gabriel Enguema and at super bantamweight Ellie Scotney takes on Jorgelina Guanini for the WBA intercontinental title. On Sunday the 13th of February we have another 7 fights in Birmingham to end off a busy boxing weekend.
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 19th February
In Manchester, from DAZN, Amir Khan takes on Kell Brook in a fight which is far too late in their days but very hard to ignore…
Under the radar
Saturday 19th February
Also, on the same bill as Khan/Brook it is the WBO female title fight at super welterweight between Natasha Jonas and Ewa Piatkowska.
International – most intriguing
Saturday 19th February
In Ekaterinberg there is the WBC silver lightweight fight between Zaur Abdullaev and veteran Jorge Linares.
International headline in the UK
Saturday 19th February
In Mexico, middleweight Jaime Munguia faces D’Mitrius Ballard for the WBO intercontinental belt
Mentioned in Dispatches…
Super welterweight prospect Kieran Smith is back in action in Turnberry, and in Dunfermline, there are 3 fights including the Scottish welterweight title fight between Stewart Burt and Corey McCulloch. In the Manchester show we also have the debut of Olympian, Frazer Clarke as well as cards in Bolton and Wolverhampton over the weekend.