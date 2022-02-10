SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Pinklon Thomas a happy 64th birthday today.
Read the Ringside Report interview “Bad” Brad Berkwitt did with Thomas in 2003 HERE.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Pinklon Thomas a happy 64th birthday today.
Read the Ringside Report interview “Bad” Brad Berkwitt did with Thomas in 2003 HERE.
Comments are closed.
Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad BerkwittFollow
Host of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show. CEO of https://t.co/LHTQIO4B3f. FBHOF Class of 2021 Inductee. US Navy 20 Years & 28 Days #MovingHumanityForward #BBBCrew
Three wife’s he cheated on, multiple bankruptcies, thousands of lies, racist, misogynist, and a traitor!
What’s not to love about Trump as his cult does?
Answer: There’s not a damn thing to even like about Donald let alone love!
@MichelleObama Great day for America!💯✊
@BadBradRSR 👏 😆 Good one!
@HulaHips411 You’re welcome…