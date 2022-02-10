Betty Davis, the queen of funk, and ex-wife of jazz legend Miles Davis passed away February 9, 2022 of natural causes in Homestead, Pennsylvania. She was 77.
Davis was born on July 16, 1944 in Homestead, Pennsylvania. She was a singer, songwriter, model, and fashion icon, who was best known for her controversial sexually-oriented lyrics and performance style.
As a teenager, Davis moved to New York City and enrolled at the Fashion Institute for Technology and worked as a model for magazines such as Glamour, Ebony, and Seventeen, among others.
She produced four studio albums and released several singles including “Anti Love Song”, “He Was a Big Freak”, “F.U.N.K”, “Don’t’ Call Her No Tramp”, “Nasty Gal”, “It’s My Life”, “Come Take Me”, “You & I”, and “You Won’t See Me in the Morning”, among others.
