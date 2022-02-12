When you hear discussion of gun reform, what does that mean exactly? The subject of gun reform is a loaded topic, no pun intended. I have been researching gun reform, and it is a very confusing, complicated mess. No other country in the modern industrialized world has this terrible track record of gun violence — no other country. USA has broken the record for worst gun violence. There were 703 deaths and 2,842 injured, for a total of 3,545 total victims from mass shootings in 2021.
What’s the solution? After doing extensive research on this, I have come to the conclusion that the only solution to this monumental problem is to regulate guns like we regulate cars. This would involve training, testing, registration, licensing, and liability insurance on each gun. Yes, you heard that right — insurance for each individual gun. I can just hear the NRA now — they say NO WAY! Good — if the NRA doesn’t like it, that means it’s the right thing to do.
Congressman Adam Schiff, representing California’s 28th Congressional District, has this to say, “2021 was one of the deadliest years on record for gun violence, with thousands of Americans injured or killed by firearms. We must not resign ourselves to this as our tragic new ‘normal.’ We need to demand more of government and the private sector, including the manufacturers and dealers of firearms. If any other industry’s product enabled such violence and tragedy, they’d rightfully face accountability, and the gun industry should be no different.”
Adam Schiff introduced the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act, which would allow civil cases to go forward against irresponsible bad actors who’ve been able to hide behind Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act for far too long.
In 2005, Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, was passed by Congress, which provides immunity in state and federal court from civil liability for licensed manufacturers, distributors, and dealers of firearms in most negligence and products liability actions.
In 2021, President Biden said repealing PLCAA is a top priority for his gun safety agenda and Adam Schiff will continue to work with his colleagues in Congress to make sure the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act is signed into law.
In January 2022, San Jose, California city council voted to adopt a first-in-the-nation ordinance requiring most gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance. This is unprecedented action on gun reform. Do we need to deal with gun reform at the state level to make progress? Yes. And many agree with this path.
Honestly, after Sandy Hook Newtown CT shooting on December 14, 2012 I thought for sure gun laws would change. The mass shooting of children would get some real attention. Crickets! Nothing. No laws changed, nothing happened.
I live in Colorado and we have had our share of mass shootings in our state. Every time there is a mass shooting, I must be naïve, but the random shooting of children and adults is beyond anything I can comprehend. I scream, yell, discuss the same topic once again, only to be let down that nothing will be addressed regarding gun violence prevention.
So, what is it going to take? How many more mass shootings do we need to endure to get laws changed? I ask these questions daily. It is so egregious to even think about this tragic discussion, but we have to keep the conversation going. It may not be the top of the news, but it is a top and number one tragedy in our country.
Assault weapons are completely unnecessary for civilians to own and possess. There is no good reason for someone to possess an assault weapon, unless you plan to kill someone. If you need an assault weapon for hunting, give up hunting because you are a bad shot if this is what you need to hunt with.
Assault weapons and guns are easy to obtain off the streets. So even if we enact laws and regulations for guns, what prevents the black market from continuing to place weapons in civilian hands? One thing I do know is other modern countries don’t have our gun violence issues. Where there is regulation, there is less gun violence and that is a proven fact.
Then, the discussion of mental illness is part of the topic. Although there are lax background checks on individuals looking to purchase guns, more needs to be done to prevent the wrong people obtaining these deadly weapons. Is the question, “Should people diagnosed with mental illness have guns? Or, do guns make people go crazy?” We have a double-edged sword when it comes to this subject.
I think we can all agree that gun violence in the United States is by far the worst in the world. But, we need sensible laws, rules, regulations for these deadly weapons, and we can’t drop the ball on our gun violence prevention activism. We must keep the conversation going.