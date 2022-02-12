The more I think about gerrymandering, the more I am convinced that one shouldn’t have to declare a political party when registering to vote. I mean, what purpose does it really serve? Other than to give those who want to disenfranchise the voters they think won’t support them the fuel and motivation to re-draw maps based on that assumption.
In my opinion every American citizen once they turn 18, should be automatically registered to vote. The right to vote is a constitutional one and shouldn’t be hindered. Party preference shouldn’t matter. Doesn’t matter. Thoughts change, candidates change, ideologies change and I shouldn’t have to notify the government of my personal feelings and political leanings at any given moment. Any more than I need to announce I’ve stopped eating meat, or no longer like the color red.
While it is not mandatory to choose a party, voters are restricted in voting options. In the general election, one can vote for any candidate regardless of the party the registered voter has affiliated. But not in caucus or primary races. This is a round-a-bout way of suppressing voters rights. Saying, you don’t have to choose but if you don’t your voting rights will be restricted.
I don’t think it’s useful or necessary in a democracy. That’s just my two cents on the matter.