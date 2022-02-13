Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Democracy, Donald Trump, Cult of Trump, History, Family, Movies, Music and More… – The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show
February 13th, 2022 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad BerkwittFollow
Host of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show. CEO of https://t.co/LHTQIO4B3f. FBHOF Class of 2021 Inductee. US Navy 20 Years & 28 Days #MovingHumanityForward #BBBCrew
I’m hearing… People are saying… Republicans are losing their minds something most don’t have any now of over the Superbowl half time show!
They all can take Trump & themselves and triple Goya Off…
@Meidas_Staci 😆😆😆
@TG22110 Absolutely agree & like you, do it all the time…
Don’t forget to share / retweet the kind of tweets that may not get a million likes, but may make a difference to one single person.
#TGTwitterTips