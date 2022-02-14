This year’s Super Bowl Pepsi halftime show is already being widely-praised. It was undoubtedly one of the better performances featured at halftime, at least in my years of watching.
The show was iconic hip hop and R&B legends, including Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent all performing together at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56. It was a nostalgic mix of their top hits that took me back to 2003.
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, however, was not amused. After the show, the frownie face founder of Turning Points USA immediately took to Twitter to buzzkill everyone’s excitement by being the first 28 year old straight man who hates girls dancing in shorts. “The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television,” Kirk tweeted from his mom’s basement. I think sexual anarchy sounds like the name of a 90s grunge band, or the name of an Antifa themed adult film.
His remarks were immediately hit with responses that ranged from pointing out Kirk was participating in the “cancel culture” he claims to be fighting, while others stated what a prude he is for 28 and questioned if his real issue was with black people. It was also noted how Kirk praised the controversial Shakira halftime performance a few years ago.
It’s been a hard week for Charlie. His investors backed out of a potential $40 million dollar revenue for a K-12 academy that would teach students an “America first” curriculum. The academy is supposedly fighting the failed school systems that are “poisoning our youth with anti-American ideas.” The key subcontractors backed out after backlash and employee concerns over the academy’s lesson plans. Kirk still intends to open the school with other investors.
Maybe all that pent up stress over Turning Points USA’s failed plans is why he got turned on looking at 50 Cent upside down in a tank top.