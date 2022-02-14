Ivan Reitman, the director who brought us the 1984 blockbuster GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) and its sequel GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989), passed way unexpectedly on February 12, 2022 in Montecito, California. He was 75.
Reitman directed several hit and popular films throughout his decades long career. He directed a few films in the 1970s including the comedy MEATBALLS (1979), before becoming more prominent during the 1980s and 90s with films including STRIPES (1981), LEGAL EAGLES (1986), TWINS (1988), KINDERGARTEN COP (1990) DAVE (1993), JUNIOR (1994), FATHER’S DAY (1997) and SIX DAYS AND SEVEN NIGHTS (1998). Reitman’s additional directing credits include EVOLUTION (2001), MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND (2006), NO STRINGS ATTACHED (2011), and DRAFT DAY (2014).
Ivan Reitman is the father of director Jason Reitman, who followed his father’s directorial footsteps. Jason directed the Oscar nominated film UP IN THE AIR (2009), with Ivan serving as producer. Ivan Reitman also served as producer on several films including GHOSTBUSTERS 1 & 11, BEETHOVEN (1992), SPACE JAM (1996), DISTURBIA (2007), CHLOE (2009), I LOVE YOU, MAN (2009), HOTEL FOR DOGS (2009), GHOSTBUSTERS (2016), and the recently released GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (2021), which was directed by his son.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ivan Reitman’s family during their time of grief.