I grew up in the Midwest. Every weekday during winter, I would stop at the outdoor skating rink on my way home from school to skate in sometimes below zero weather. I also recall watching ABC’s Wide World of Sports every Saturday for about 30 years and watched the Olympics since I was five years old. I loved to skate and love watching figure skating. Needless to say, I am a huge figure skating fan.
Recently, I watched the 2022 Beijing Olympics and heard about the Russian (ROC) figure skating doping scandal. I felt compelled to write about the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports.
Doping in sports has been going on for years and goes back to ancient Olympics when athletes took figs to enhance their performance. The Tour de France, which began in 1903, had many cyclists consuming alcohol to dull the pain of the endurance competition. Banning of alcohol happened in 1965.
This brings up many questions. Are some competitions too strenuous for even the best athletes? Lance Armstrong was my hero during his heyday of cycling. And then BOOM! He betrayed his country and his fans, by getting caught doping. I honestly believe Lance Armstrong could’ve still won all his races WITHOUT performance enhancing drugs. He was one of the greats, but he blew it with doping and lied about it.
Russia is once again at the forefront of doping in sports. Russia has the most competitors who have been caught doping at the Olympic Games in the world with more than 150.
Why are Russian athletes banned from the 2022 Olympics? 214 athletes are competing for the ROC, or Russian Olympic Committee, in Beijing. Those athletes are competing under the name of the “Russian Olympic Committee,” or ROC for short. That’s because Russia received a two-year ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2019 for its state-sponsored doping program.
The ROC sounds like a band-aid to cover up all their doping allegations and corruption. They should be banned completely from the Olympics for chronic doping. Russia is brutal with their athletes expecting them to compete with injuries and broken bones. I don’t blame the athletes, I blame the ones in charge of this abuse.
What is considered performance enhancing drugs in sports? In general, here are classes of drugs that are banned: street drugs, stimulants, anabolic steroids, peptide hormones, alcohol and beta blockers, diuretics, beta-2 agonists, anti-estrogens, blood doping, and gene manipulation.
One of the most heavily used performance enhancing drug in sports is epoetin alfa, also known as EPO. If the body does not produce enough EPO, severe anemia can occur. This often happens in patients with chronic kidney disease whose kidneys are not working properly. Epoetin is used to treat severe anemia in patients on kidney dialysis or for those not on dialysis.
In sports it is sold and used on the black market. This drug increases red blood cells, increases oxygen, and improves performance.
Between 1987-1990, shortly after athletes began using EPO, 20 young Belgian and Dutch cyclists died. It does improve performance, but also can be a deadly drug as proven here with these deaths.
This brings me to discuss Kamila Valieva, 15-year old figure skating phenom, with ROC. Valieva’s entourage was under investigation by World Anti-Doping Agency for her failed drug test from December 25, 2021 that became known after she and her team won the 2022 Olympic Gold Medal for the Figure Skating Team event on February 7, 2022. The Olympic Medal ceremony scheduled for February 8, 2022 was postponed due to the doping allegation of Kamila Valieva. As of this writing, Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue competing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The saga continues.