P.J. O’Rourke, the sharp-toothed political satirist and journalist passed away February 15, 2022 in Sharon, New Hampshire after a battle with lung cancer. He was 74.
P.J. O’Rourke was born Patrick Jake O’Rourke on November 14, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio. After graduating from high school in 1965 he received his undergraduate degree from Miami University in 1969 and earned a Masters of English at Johns Hopkins University. From there he began taking writing jobs for several publications including National Lampoon, where he served as editor-in-chief, and received a writing credit for National Lampoon’s Lemmings, which helped launch the careers of John Belushi and Chevy Chase, among others. As a freelance writer O’Rourke’s writing appeared in Playboy, Vanity Fair, Car and Driver and Rolling Stone.
He published 16 books, including three New York Times bestsellers. He also served as commentator in the point-counterpoint segment on 60 MINUTES and was a columnist at The Daily Beast from 2011 to 2016.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to P.J. O’Rourke’s family during their time of grief.