By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
On Saturday the 12th of February in Brentwood, Essex, DAZN gave us the shock of the weekend as two time world champion, Daniel Jacobs lost on a split decision to local lad, John Ryder. Ryder and Eddie Hearn, the promoter had spoken prior to the fight, that the loser would be finished. For the first six rounds, Jacobs was in charge and Ryder was unable to catch him. From round seven it became a different fight and Ryder put on a comeback that was complete by the twelfth. With a few rounds scored dependent upon how you saw them, all three judges went 115-113, two for Ryder and the last one for Jacobs. Given that it was a split decision victory, perhaps Jacobs can realistically find another way towards a world title fight. For Ryder, he is now the mandatory for the regular WBA title and not the super title held by Canelo. But it is a world title chance nonetheless… unless boxing politics gets in the way… as if that would ever happen…
Under the radar
The night before, Friday the 11th of February, in York Hall, there was the return of Scotland’s very own Lee McGregor. This was not meant to turn out as it did as his fight with Diego Alberto Ruiz was meant to rub the ring rust and not rub McGregor’s entourage up the wrong way.
But it did.
In this 10 round contest there was to be one judge. Unfortunately for MacGregor, he was also the referee, and he could not split the two of them – which was odd because everybody else did. MacGregor started sprightly and Ruiz, having felt the power coming at him, took a little time to let his hands go and come back into the fight. MacGregor was not at his best, in fact there were plenty who felt he seemed disinterested, like this was a fight he should not have been having. It was this that perhaps, cost him dearly. In the middle rounds the Argentinian rallied, and MacGregor had to come right back at him in the latter rounds to regain control; but he had control. Fortunately, this contest as not at bantamweight so The Ring magazine number 10 may retain his status and fight on for better nights…
Mentioned in Dispatches…
On Friday the 11th, middleweight Danny Dignum stopped Grant Dennis in the 6th round for the WBO European title. Then on Saturday the 12th of February heavyweight Kash Ali got a 6th round stoppage against Rhys Kaney in Sheffield, and in the Alexandra Palace, London, super bantamweight Hopey Price stopped Ricardo Roman in the 4th round, middleweight Felix Cash got up off the canvass twice to win a really hard fight on points against Magomed Madiev, heavyweight Johnny Fisher struggled in his 6 rounder but still won on points against Gabriel Enguema and at super bantamweight Ellie Scotney kept up her 100% record with a 10 round points win against Jorgelina Guanini for the WBA intercontinental title. Hill
Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic
UK – biggest and most notable
This coming Saturday, the 19th of February, in Manchester, from Sky/BOXXER, the fight is on… it has taken some time to get the pair of them in a room, never mind in a ring, but it coming to the arena now. As it turns out the only way to make the fight was to take all their people out the room and ask them back in to negotiate, one side at a time. But it is here. It is far too late, of course and both are past their prime. Just how far past their prime shall be seen on Saturday night. And so, the fight for the King of the North at catchweight, sees Amir Khan take on Kell Brook.
What comes next for either one is anyone’s guess but these two have sold out the venue and been brilliant box office before fight week. We now expect fight week to be much the same as the build-up because these two do not like each other. Brook claims Khan has given him no respect; Khan says Brook has overused his name for years to build his career. On Saturday there shall be an answer and we shall know who has first claim on the crown in the North… I just think that no matter who wins the fight, the arguing shall keep going.
Under the radar
On the same bill as Khan/Brook it is the WBO female title fight at super welterweight between Natasha Jonas and late replacement, Chris Namus. Jonas is fighting for a world title at the third time of asking and has come up in weight to get her opportunity. Will she have enough strength to take the weight and will the change of opponent make a difference as her new foe is a natural super welterweight and larger than Jonas. We shall, of course, find out on Saturday but given that Miss GB has already shown her credentials in world title fights including a draw against Terri Harper and taking Katie Taylor the distance in a fight some thought she shaded, it looks like it could be third time lucky.
International – most intriguing
On Saturday the 19th of February, in Ekaterinberg there is the WBC silver lightweight fight between Zaur Abdullaev and veteran three weight former world champion, Jorge Linares. Linares is very well known to the UK public as he has beaten Anthony Crolla twice, destroyed Kevin Mitchell and beat Luke Campbell, though of the four fights against British fighters, Crolla in the first fight and Campbell thought they had won. Linares has also shared a ring with Lomachenko, Cotto and Haney and is still rated Ring Magazine number 6 in the lightweight division. It ought to be a cracker, as Linares is only 36 years old but he has had 53 fights – many of them really tough so it could be Linares’ biggest opponent is Father Time… Zaur Abdullaev has only lost to Devin Haney and beat Zlaticanin last time out…
International headline in the UK
Also on Saturday the 19th of February, in Mexico, middleweight Jaime Munguia is back home for the first time since 2019 to face D’Mitrius Ballard for the WBO intercontinental belt. This is a steppingstone along the way for Munguia as he chases the IBF belt held by Gennady Golovkin. Few people think he shall lose on Saturday, but it may be down to how impressive he looks as to whether he manages to march in the direction of Golovkin afterwards. He has said publicly he is not under estimating Ballard, but this should be a perfunctory win and an opportunity to showcase what the world would get, if he faced Golovkin.
Mentioned in Dispatches…
On Friday the 18th of February, Scotland’s super welterweight prospect Kieran Smith is back in action in Turnberry, Scotland and the night after, the 19th, in Dunfermline, Scotland there are 3 fights whilst back in Turnberry there are 7 contests including the Scottish welterweight title fight between Stewart Burt and Corey McCulloch. In the Manchester Khan/Brook show we also have the debut of Olympic bronze medalist, Frazer Clarke whilst there are small hall shows in Bolton and Wolverhampton over the weekend.
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 26th February
In Glasgow, Josh Taylor brings all the belts at super lightweight to the SSE Hydro and will defend them against Jack Catterall in the biggest contest in the square circle in a Scottish show since the heyday of Ricky Burns.
Under the radar
Saturday 26th February
Also, on the same bill as Taylor/Catterall we have a title fight at heavyweight which has not been fought for since the middle of the 20th century! Nick Campbell faces Jay MacFarlane for the Scottish title.
International – most intriguing
Saturday 26th February
In Dubai we shall be wondering what Guillermo Rigondeaux has left as he takes on Vincent Astrolabio for the WBC international belt at bantamweight.
International headline in the UK
Saturday 26th February
In Las Vegas, super featherweight Roger Gutierrez faces Chris Colbert for the WBA belt
Mentioned in Dispatches…
There are 3 cards in Birmingham, Barnsley and Leeds on the Friday, and on the Saturday, there is the WBC international silver super flyweight title fight between Marcus Braithwaite and Scotland’s very own Scott Allan in Liverpool. The undercard at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow also has super lightweight Cori Gibbs against Carlos Perez and super lightweight Craig Macintyre is back. There are also contests in Newcastle, Birmingham and Leeds. On Sunday, DAZN is back, at the 02 in London, with Lawrence Okolie headlining as he defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Michal Cieslak. The undercard has featherweight Karim Guerfi v Jordan Gill for the EBU belt, middleweight Anthony Fowler in against Lukasz Maciec, Galal Yafai fighting for the WBC international title in his debut alongside the debut of Cheavon Clarke.