Just two weeks from now voters will turnout at the polls for the primary election, which means campaigns are stepping up their antics to be on November’s ballot. The upcoming primary and midterm elections have been major topics for mainstream news and social media. While the country is still divided over who won the presidency in 2020, it’s no surprise that tensions are high for what’s next to come.
Anyone who works in politics currently will tell you this is the weirdest election season we’ve ever seen. The number of candidates battling it out in the primaries is also insane. In my own home district for the state representative race there’s five Republicans running for the seat.
There’s a plethora of personalities in the race too. Yet two of the GOP candidates have made their way into the news regarding some dirty tricks being played. Shelley Barineau, a Texas native and Houston attorney, is the only female in the race. Barineau is undoubtedly running a strong campaign, and one of her four opponents have taken notice.
Greg Travis, a former city council member and another GOP candidate for House District 133, was caught on film this weekend taking down Barineau’s signs around town. Of course Barineau has already strategized how she is going to use the evidence to help gain voter’s support.
No need to feel bad for Barineau though. At the candidate forums Barineau is known to smell like wine and throws in how she will protect the district from the radical left’s socialist agenda and stop them from coming to take their homes. Travis is equally a terrible option as he is focused on making sure robotic sex brothels are never brought to Texas (although none currently exist).
While the mud slinging between these two heats up, there’s only two weeks til Election Day. Maybe this is a sign that neither of these two should be elected into office. Lastly, please remember keep everyone living in District 133 in your thoughts and prayers because we may end up with our own MTG very soon.