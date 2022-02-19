I have watched the Olympics and figure skating since I was 5-years old. After watching the 2022 Beijing Olympics women’s figure skating competition, I was exhausted and disappointed. How did things go so wrong?
To begin with, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) women’s figure skater 15-year old Kamila Valieva failed her drug test from December 2021. This was announced during the 2022 Olympics, causing a huge controversy whether Valieva could continue to skate in the Olympics with a failed drug test. After review, she was allowed to skate the rest of her Olympics competitions, and it all went downhill from there.
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, made a statement Friday about the “chilling” response towards Kamila Valieva by her coach and entourage, all part of ROC. They gave Valieva a cold response after her performance on Thursday, and instead of comforting the 15-year old, they chastised her. Bach went on to say, “I was very, very disturbed yesterday when I watched the competition on TV. You could feel that this is an immense, immense mental stress, and maybe she would have preferred to leave the ice and to leave this story behind her.”
So, who is part of Kamila Valieva’s entourage? The leader of this pack is her coach Eteri Tutberidze, and she has coached numerous young women figure skaters to win Olympic medals. They have all trained with her in Moscow at a rink called “Sambo-70.”
Tutberidze has coached: Yulia Lipnitskaya who placed 5th at the 2014 Olympics, Alina Zagitova–Gold Medalist 2018 Olympics, Evgenia Medvedeva–Silver Medalist 2018 Olympics, Anna Shcherbakova–Gold Medalist 2022 Olympics, and Alexandra Trusova–Silver Medalist 2022 Olympics.
Tutberidze began skating as a child in the late 1970s. She switched from singles to ice dancing after an injury early in her career. She skated competitively through the 1991–92 season before performing in ice shows with the Ice Capades. Next came time with the Russian Ice Ballet, and with it a 36-city tour through the United States. After the first tour, Tutberidze chose to live in the United States.
While living in the United States with her daughter, Tutberidze started coaching. Her coaching career in Russia took off in the early 2010s. She joined Sambo-70 in 2014 and has been coaching at the Moscow-based club since.
Tutberidze is regarded as the world’s leading expert in creating figure skating champions, but her techniques are suspect. Her girls talk openly about not being able to drink water during competitions, delay puberty by eating only “powdered nutrients,” or by taking Lupron, a puberty blocker known to induce menopause. They have daily public weigh-ins and are subjected to verbal and physical abuse. They compete while injured and are expected to perform no matter what.
I watched the women’s figure skating competition unfold and I was dumbfounded by how dysfunctional ROC really is. And then it hit me, if they are this dysfunctional in broad daylight, I hate to think what goes on behind the scenes.
My heart breaks for Kamila Valieva, being only 15-years old and faced with this kind of tragedy in her new career. Will she recover from this in one piece? Will she continue to skate? What will happen to her coach and entourage?
Stay tuned. The saga continues.