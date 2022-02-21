A&E Network did a special BIOGRAPHY OF THE MILLENNIUM television show that aired on December 31, 1999 naming the most “influential people” of the last millennium. I was surprised that out of some of the greatest geniuses, Johann Gutenberg (1400-1468), got the number one spot as the first European printer to use movable type, also known as the printing press. Out of a list of 100, here are the top ten most influential people:
1. Johann Gutenberg (mass media–movable type for printing)
2. Isaac Newton (physics: gravity, laws of motion)
3. Martin Luther (Protestant Reformation)
4. Charles Darwin (evolutionist writer)
5. William Shakespeare (Renaissance playwright)
6. Christopher Columbus (explorer)
7. Karl Marx (19th c. political writer)
8. Albert Einstein (physicist)
9. Nicolaus Copernicus (astronomy: heliocentric solar system)
10. Galileo Galilei (astronomy: perfected the telescope, confirmed Copernicus)
Now, this list is not the most famous, wealthiest, or the most intelligent people, it’s the most influential, meaning they had the greatest impact on society whether good or bad. After learning more about Johann Gutenberg and his invention of the printing press, he was named the most influential because he invented a way to duplicate information for the masses. He was able to mass produce all kinds of information, including the Bible.
So, if the printing press was considered one of the most influential inventions, isn’t it safe to say the invention of the internet has superseded the printing press in power and influence?
Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee is an English computer scientist best known as the inventor of the World Wide Web in 1989. He is a Professorial Fellow of Computer Science at the University of Oxford and a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The web inventor now runs the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). which aims to help develop various standards and guidelines for the operation of the web. The web is a widely used system to access the internet. The internet is a network of computer networks that make it possible for computers and various devices to communicate with one another. The internet is still in its infancy. It’s young technology.
Putting it simply, the Internet is a vast network that connects computers all over the world. People can share information and communicate from anywhere with an internet connection. It has revolutionized global communication. The web was originally conceived and developed to meet the demand for automated information-sharing between scientists in universities and institutes around the world.
Is the internet a dangerous place? YES! No one is ever completely secure online, and while you don’t think you’ve been hacked, there’s an increasingly likely chance some of your personal information has been or will be compromised by a data breach the more services or sites you use or visit online. Here’s some things you can do to protect yourself online:
1. Keep personal information professional and limited
2. Keep your privacy settings on
3. Practice safe browsing
4. Make sure your internet connection is secure. Use a secure VPN connection
5. Be careful what you download
6. Choose strong passwords
7. Make online purchases from secure sites
8. Be careful what you post
9. Be careful who you meet online
10. Keep your antivirus program up to date
There are many benefits to using the internet. We can communicate with people around the world, do business by using internet, make new friends and learn about different cultures, searching information, studying and etc. I remember when I first started using the internet back in 1990 and I was blown away by the power of this new communication tool. But I also see that this technology is in its infancy and many new laws, regulations, rules must be implemented to keep it safe. Therein lies the challenge.
Is the internet one of the greatest inventions? I sure think so. It’s mind-boggling amazing and dangerous all at the same time. How we use the internet safely is up to us.