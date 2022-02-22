Singer and songwriter Jane Marczewski, known professionally as “Nightbirde”, who was a contestant on the most recent season of the competition series AMERICA’S GOT TALENT (2006-) passed away February 19, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 31.
Born on December 31, 1990, in Zanesville, Ohio, Marczewski won the hearts of millions when she auditioned on AGT in June 2021, with a captivating performance of her song “It’s OK”. Following her performance, she offered an inspirational statement saying “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy”. Her performance won her the Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell, advancing her automatically to the next round. Her song “It’s OK” became No. 1 on iTunes. Before she could compete in the quarterfinal round, Marczewski withdrew from the competition because of worsening health. However, her performance on the show, her courage, her positive attitude and kind heart will forever leave a lasting impression.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Marczewski’s family during their time of grief.