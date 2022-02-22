Damn,
If I had TIME
I’d soar through the skies
In the blink of an eye.
Superman ain’t got nothin’ on me
I say to myself
Making excuses for all that I could be doing if I only had the time.
Well if I’ve got the time to think it, I have the time to execute it!
And this begins the journey of a good intentioned soul who lacks the enzyme or chromosome to “place a pin in it” and move on.
Stick with the plan.
Say, What? The WHAT?
Say it again.
I think I’m understanding now.
You mean the normal majority who succeed in life, who are born having that phenomenon known as: “common sense?”
I’ll tell you what I am good at and that’s hiding and being quiet, not even breathing and keeping my eyes shut tightly. Perhaps, there will be a tomorrow.
Peace/Out:
JG )O(