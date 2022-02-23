Comments are closed.
Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad BerkwittFollow
Host of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show. CEO of https://t.co/LHTQIO4B3f. FBHOF Class of 2021 Inductee. US Navy 20 Years & 28 Days #MovingHumanityForward #BBBCrew
I’m an American! I gave 20 years & 28 days of my life during war and peace to defend the Constitution!
RUSSIA 🇷🇺 is our enemy and has been!
ANYONE cheering him on or going against America 🇺🇸 for him is one thing…
A TRAITOR…
Any elected Republican official who’s cracking jokes or siding with Putin is not only a pathetic rotten person male or female, they’re TRAITORS…
I never thought during two wars one in country (Gulf War) & one I was at the Pentagon would I have thought my service would be 💩 on.