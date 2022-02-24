Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is most famously known for his appearance as the escaped bat child on the cover of Weekly World News. The Dark Lord Voldemort look-a-like is making front page news again over his drafted “rescue America” plan. The once Florida Governor’s plan details a whole new level of clinging on to anything possible to save face as he released his “11 Point Plan To Rescue America” this week…and it is exactly the kind of dumpster fire it sounds like.
The plan is a conservative’s dream utopian rule-of-law. Included in the outlined vision for the GOP’s future important items like private ownership of firearms, parental involvement in public schools, and curriculum that “will teach our children to love America.” Continuing his fight against “the woke left”, Scott’s plan suggests it’s time to eliminate “racial politics” staying that in the new GOP’s America, citizens would not be asked their identification of skin color, ethnicity, or race on government forms.
Raising taxes on low income households — like seniors and working families — is also part of Scott’s solution, believing that everyone should pay some amount in income tax “even if [it’s] a small amount.” So much for being the party of low to zero taxes I guess. As for being the party of free speech and pro-business’s rights, one point notes that social media sites that regulate content will be treated like publishers being subjected to possible legal action.
On the topics of gender, sexuality, and abortion, the conceptual thinking on these items is that “men are men, women are women, and unborn babies are babies. We believe in science.” It promotes a 1980’s war on crime approach to the rising illicit activities happening around the nation. When it comes to crime, increasing penalties and more funding towards policing are the answers. He also mentions completing the border wall and naming it after the former cheddar paper shredder in chief. It ends by referencing President Biden’s newly imposed sanctions against Russia due to tensions over Ukraine stating “We are Americans, not globalists.”
The release of Sen. Scott’s plan follows after former President Donald Trump’s week of continuous streak of losses regarding his numerous ongoing legal battles happening in courts around the country. Now that all the cars in the clown show are crashing, the GOP is stepping its act up another notch and returning back to its MAGA roots. The copying and pasting of Trump’s agenda explains why there’s also an entire section dedicated to Donald Trump’s ‘Big Lie” as it accuses Democrats of trying to “rig elections” without offering any supporting evidence for this claim.
While he’s not known for taking responsibility, he is known to fraudulently take $300 million while as CEO and co-founder to the hospital network that orchestrated the largest Medicare fraud scheme in US history. The organization was charged and ultimately fined $1.7 billion by the Department of Justice. Scott ended up avoiding any charges personally, and made off with a $150 million fortune which would later be used to help him enter the political arena.
Most who are still reading this are probably aggravated by the pandering this plan does to the MAGA base; however, Scott has handed Democrats a gift this midterm election. With Scott’s out of touch, corporate elitist tax plan outlined is the most significant. Raising taxes on 100 million low income people? Not exactly ideal for a Republican platform considering majority of conservative voters are working class and make up a large portion of that 100 million population. In my opinion he just gave smart Democrats everything they need to change the conversation and hammer Republicans on what they are truly standing for these days. As for the Democrats, let’s hope they actually use this to their advantage instead of crying over it on CNN.
For a man with such a large set of ears, Scott sure doesn’t seem to be listening to his voters views on a variety of issues. Dark Lord Scott is the definition of a true American asshole, and hopefully he just gave Democrats a solid win this November.