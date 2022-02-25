Oscar nominated film and television actress Sally Kellerman passed away February 24, 2022 from complications of dementia in a health care facility in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. She was 84.
In a career spanning 60 years, Kellerman has over 150 film and TV credits. She played the original Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the film M*A*S*H (1970), earning her both an Oscar and Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Kellerman’s additional film and TV credits include SURFSIDE 6 (1960-1962), THE TWILIGHT ZONE (1959-1964), MY THREE SONS (1960-1972), THE OUTER LIMITS (1963-1965), STAR TREK (1966-1969), THAT GIRL (1966-1971), THE BOSTON STRANGLER (1968), HAWAII FIVE-O (1968-1980), BONANZA (1959-1973), FOLLOW THAT BIRD (1985), BACK TO SCHOOL (1986), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), DIAGNOSIS MURDER (1993-2001), I COULD NEVER BE YOUR WOMAN (2007), THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (1973-), MARON (2013-2016) and DIFFICULT PEOPLE (2015-2017).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Sally Kellerman’s family during their time of grief.