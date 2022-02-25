By Rachael Drew-Kinuthia
The number of U.S. adults who identify as LGBTQ has rocketed to a record 7.1%, and young adults are again steering this increase, a poll released this week showed. This doubled from 2012 when Gallup first measured identity. About 21% of Generation Z Americans, (born from 1997 to 2003), identified as LGBTQ in this year’s Gallup poll. Among Millennials (those born from 1981 to 1996), it was10.5% who identified as LGBTQ. The numbers dwindled in each older generation. Nearly one in six Gen Z adults (born mid-to-late 1960s to early 1980s) also identifies as bisexual, the poll shows. That number is not surprising and again reflects comfort with their identity and orientation. I’m a part of this generation and most who shared their stories with me, said they aren’t as afraid to be open about themselves. Some even feel propelled by a younger generation bravely staking out its presence in the world.
Gallup Senior Editor Jeff Jones said of this younger generation, “They probably never experienced a time where there was discrimination like in the past,” he said. “I have had conversations with many older LGBTQ people who break down in tears when they share their coming-out stories of decades ago – heart-wrenching stories of family rejection, losing parents, losing siblings, losing jobs,” she said. “Older generations grew up during those times when being LGBTQ could land you in jail, or alone, or jobless.
In the past couple of years, at least one hundred bills were introduced to block trans youths’ participation in sports and at least forty targeted youths’ gender-affirming medical care, according to the Equality Federation and the Movement Advancement Project (MAP), which track state laws. This is disappointing and when compared to other marginalized groups and their civil rights, we have witnessed increased backlash. Social activists and Cathy Renna, communications director for the National LGBTQ Task Force said, “But we are not going back and will fight using the best tool we have: our lives and our stories.”
The younger LGBTQ members often haven’t experienced the level of fear where being in the closet felt less like a choice and more like a survival method. More parents have created environments where young people not only feel safe in coming out, but those on the cusp of adulthood see a future packed with possibilities, something not seen even a generation ago. That being said, harmful legislation— like the aforementioned in this article, can hurt so many communities. Everything from ‘don’t say gay bills’ to attacks on reproductive rights and sexual education to book bans, hurts so every generation needs to work together to fight this bigotry.
“Activists and Gen Z are working hard to help the larger culture connect the dots. Young people do not want to check off a box; they want to be able to express themselves authentically and acknowledge all their identities,” Cathy Renna continued.
“The new poll underlines what a potent force the LGBTQ+ community is,” said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “Young adults, in particular, feel empowered to publicly claim their identities—a compelling finding and validation for the past generations of LGBTQ+ advocates who have long fought for full equality.” Amazingly, this comes on the heels of four years of the anti-LGBTQ Trump administration and current mounting anti-trans legislation. Such hostility plays out in real life with our younger people usually facing the discrimination and hate that honestly has been taught by the adults in their lives.
Advocates are not surprised to see more young people identifying as LGBTQ+. They cite generational shifts in awareness and acceptance as a major factor in reshaping how families and peers embrace LGBTQ+ youths. Amid a more hopeful time, hardships and bias still exist making for a cautiously optimistic time for the LGBTQ+ community. President Joe Biden made equality a theme of focus in his campaign, promising an ambitious agenda to advance civil rights after four years of setbacks and attacks by the previous administration. The White House remained engaged with Congress and the LGBTQ+ community to advance the Equality Act and ensure some long overdue civil rights protections were provided regardless of who they are or who they love.
The change in administration is giving America an opportunity to see and welcome the LGBTQ+ community. As more youths come to grips with their identity at an earlier age, it can drive societal change, much of which is positive. With more engagement by communities and family support, younger LGBTQ+ youth lead the way for people proudly coming out. Finally the data is beginning to reflect what many of them see in their everyday lives. We know past generations had hidden members of the LGBTQ+ community. These adults are identifying with more ease and sharing their experiences. We know when people meet and connect with us in the community, it can help build understanding which in turn builds acceptance. In some cases, it may even be self-acceptance that was needed first.