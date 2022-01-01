60 Seconds with Singer Gazebo







Interview by Karen Beishuizen

My next guest on 60 Seconds for RSR is Italian singer Gazebo who had a huge hit all over Europe in 1983. The song was “I like Chopin” which peaked number 1 in several countries. It is still fondly remembered by those growing up in the 80s. Gazebo is still touring and never gets tired of performing this great song.

KB: I read your artist name is named after the pavilion structure called Gazebo ? Why Gazebo ?

It’s in the lyrics in “Masterpiece” my first song, in the long version there’s a rap that goes: “Leaning on the gazebo, I see in the mist the shade of Valentino” I thought Gazebo sounded more mysterious than Paul Mazzolini and I never thought that track would be so successful as to have to use this stage name for all my life.

KB: You sold 8 million copies of your single ” I like Chopin ” and it was number 1 in 15 countries in 1983 : How did you write the song and what is it about ?

The song is about the relationship between George Sand and Chopin, I wanted to describe Paris in the beginning of the 19th century, with the impressionists (Renoir, Monet etc), les poetes maudits (Baudelaire, Verlaine) and the new romantic music (Chopin, Liszt and later Debussy) who were about to change Art from the precedent century’s classicism. It’s basically “Correspondences” by Baudelaire.

KB: I interviewed Ryan Paris for my column too : You wrote his big hit ” Dolce Vita “?

Yes I had this idea of celebrating Rome and the great masters of it’s cinematography in the fifties. At that time you still felt the magic of the Dolce VIta when you’d walk down Via Veneto. Pierluigi Giombini had a great tune on this idea and produced it.

KB: I understand that you work as a producer for other artists too ? Who did you produce albums for?

I produced a lot of ethnic music and jazz mainly in the 90’. Since I focused on Gazebo again.

KB: Are you still touring and have you released new songs?

Yes before Covid came I was touring with my band performing tracks from my 10 studio albums

KB: Any artists at the moment you like and who you would like to work with?

There are a lot of talents around right now but If I had to choose someone to cooperate with I would go back to the 70’ and maybe try to meet and create with my teenage idols, people from Genesis, King Crimson.

KB: The whole world has been in several lock downs due to the raging pandemic : what have you been doing during these lock downs? Any hobbies you enjoy you?

It was very hard in the beginning: all of a sudden no shows, no concerts, of course I worked on new tracks (I have a recording studio in my basement) but it’s hard when motivation is down so I decided to make my lifetime dream come true: I bought a farm in Tuscany and am refurbishing the premises. It will be a Bed & Breakfast with rooms and flats in the magnificent Tuscan countryside.

Check it out! (Instagram and Facebook) It’s called Borgo Melograno and we plan to open as soon as possible. Looking forward to see you there!

