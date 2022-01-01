Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Last Saturday the 26th of February in Glasgow, Josh Taylor retained all the belts at super lightweight at the SSE Hydro against Jack Catterall in a contest that has alighted the blue touch paper. Fireworks have followed as Josh Taylor lost the fight, but the judges gave him the win. In a split decision victory that had everyone in the Hydro, reaching for their credulity, Taylor celebrated like a man let out of prison. It was a great escape but now that the British Boxing Board of Control has launched an investigation – we can see something happening on the back of a scandal.

Jack Catterall should be the undisputed super lightweight champion. He isn’t. Taylor looked gaunt and drawn at the weigh in, and the time has come for him to move up the divisions, leaving Catterall without a rematch for the titles if he wanted one. The division does now have a dangerous opponent with no baubles to bring to the party. That makes him an unlikely dance partner for some of the champions as he looked very good and is high risk, no reward for them.

At COP26, Glasgow had every police force in the UK in its boundaries: on Saturday they could have made three arrests for night-time robbery at the Hydro…

Under the radar

On the same bill, at heavyweight, Nick Campbell stopped a brave and limited Jay MacFarlane for the Scottish heavyweight title. It was a crowd pleaser of a fight, but as poor and advert for boxing as has been seen in a long time.

International – most intriguing

Whilst we had plenty to chew over in Scotland, on the very same evening, in Lusaka, Zambia the WBC interim super bantamweight title fight between Catherine Phiri and Kudakwashe Chiwandire, saw Phiri lose her belt in a split decision win for the Zimbabwean Chiwandire.

International headline in the UK

Also on Saturday the 26th of February, in Dubai Guillermo Rigondeaux lost to Vincent Astrolabio for the WBC international belt at bantamweight. It was a tight decision though all three judges scored it 95-94 for Astrolabio.

Mentioned in Dispatches…

In Liverpool the WBC international silver super flyweight title fight between Marcus Braithwaite and Scotland’s very own Scott Allan ended with another disputed decision. Braithwaite was floored in the 4th, but the decision went to Braithwaite.

On Sunday, DAZN at the 02 in London, saw Lawrence Okolie successfully defend his WBO cruiserweight title against Michal Cieslak in a scrappy fight that had Okolie struggling to stay focused. He also admitted afterwards that he was struggling at the weight so in a year or so, whether he manages to unify or not, heavyweight beckons.

On the undercard featherweight Karim Guerfi was knocked out by Jordan Gill in the 9th round for the EBU belt, whilst middleweight Anthony Fowler got a 10 rounds points win against Lukasz Maciec, and Galal Yafai stopped Carlos Vado Bautista in the 5th round for the WBC international title on his debut alongside the debut of Cheavon Clarke at cruiserweight who beat Tony Visic by knocking him out in the 2nd round.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

There are no huge names out fighting this weekend in the UK but there are plenty of cards out and that includes on Friday the 4th of March, there is a Fightzone card in London which has no big names but plenty of incredible fights on the card. In total there are 7 and another night in Stoke with 6 further contests.

Under the radar

The following evening, on Saturday the 5th of March, there is a weekend of small hall joy and there are no fewer than 46 small hall fights in 6 venues, including York Hall across the UK. It includes no fewer than 3 debuts in Inverness and Dec Spelman is back in Newark. Whilst the big names get the headlines, the sport needs this to survive and thrive. Boxing. Is. Back.

International – most intriguing

The one fight that is so, so tempting after last weekend, is on Friday the 4th of March, in Fresno, where super lightweight Jose Pedraza faces Jose Ramirez. Should Ramirez get past Pedraza, he wants a rematch with a certain Josh Taylor who last weekend defended his four belts in a highly controversial manner. Ramirez clearly feels he has a chance against the under par show that Taylor put on. But first… Pedraza, a former world champion, has to be dispatched… Tough call…

International headline in the UK

On Saturday the 5th of March, Julio Cesar Martinez takes on yet another veteran fighter in Roman “El Chocolatito” Gonzalez. With Linares, Khan, Rigondeaux and Brook already having been in the ring in 2022, it seems the day of the veteran and last hurrah is entirely fashionable – this is happening in San Diego. Just how much El Chocolatito has left is debatable. It makes Martinez more of a favourite. Given his last outing was declared a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads that would have been the fourth defence of his WBC flyweight title, this, a non-title fight, is so old school, it should be cool school.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 12th March

One of the most intriguing world title fights in recent years is at the champion’s hometown of Nottingham where Leigh Wood defends his title for the first time, having won it from Can Xu, against the phenomenon who is Michael Conlan. There is a bit of beef here and Wood got his title in a fight he was not expected to win so we expect some incredible fireworks…

Under the radar

Saturday 12th March

In Cardiff, there is a Celtic title fight at lightweight between Craig Woodruff and the character that is Ronnie “The Shark” Clark. I think Ronnie has retired about four times in the last few years and has had some troubles over money which has not helped his focus. I was surprised to see he was back in the ring, but he brings such rich entertainment that I was equally delighted.

International – most intriguing

Sunday 13th March

In Ontario, Canada welterweight Samuel Vargas takes on Przemyslaw Runowksi for the vacant IBO international title.

Mentioned in dispatches

The DAZN undercard in Nottingham has middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko and lightweight Terri Harper on the bill. We also have Jorge David Castaneda up against Kid Galahad for the WBC international silver belt. In York Hall super bantamweights Marc Leach and Chris Bourke meet to decide the British title.