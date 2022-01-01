Russia Gets Banned from International Sports Due to Ukraine Invasion







By Kathryn Rubenstein

Why am I focused on Russian sports during a war? Because Vladimir Putin is obsessed with having the best athletes in the world come from his country, he’s losing his pet sports projects, and his overinflated ego is getting bruised. Being the best and winning is everything to him. He will cheat to get what he wants, but now he got caught.

Victor A. Matheson, College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA said, “The real thing here is that this is a big blow to his ego. He loves being in charge of things. He’s in it for the prestige and power.”

The very reason Russia was originally banned from the 2022 Olympics was because of wide-spread doping. Then Russia formed an independent organization called Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) so they could compete in the 2022 Olympics. How they got away with ROC is completely beyond me. This is just plain cheating and unethical.

Then, Russia invades Ukraine. Sanctions are taking place against Russia from all over the globe, including international sports competition bans. Athletes from Russia and Belarus are barred from all top-level international skiing, skating and track and field events until further notice, as more sports federations took action following International Olympic Committee board recommendations.

Two of Putin’s favorite sports, figure skating and hockey, are on the ban list and Russia can’t compete in these international sports. The International Skating Union (ISU), the body that runs figure skating around the world said, “No athletes from Russia or Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in events until further notice.”

The world figure skating championships are scheduled for later in March in Montpellier, France. The ISU decision means Olympic champion from ROC, Anna Shcherbakova, and 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, who faces a doping dispute from last month’s Olympics, will be excluded from the competition.

Many other sports federations pulled premier events out of Russia. European soccer’s governing body UEFA relocated this spring’s Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris. The largest conglomerate of them all, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), condemned the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

I feel sorry for the innocent Russian athletes that have been taking their marching orders from Putin and his lackeys, and most of these athletes have worked and trained their entire lives for their chosen sport, and now this.

Russia is getting rejected and shunned by the entire planet. Sanctions are not just an action, but a strong statement. The saga continues.

Stay tuned…