60 Seconds with Blues Guitarist Steve Schuffert

Today’s guest name might not be familiar in America but in Europe they know his name: Steve Schuffert, singer songwriter and blues guitar player. Started out in Nashville, he is probably the most underrated guitar player around. Steve is now lives in Park City, Utah and plays the circuit there. A gem who needs to be checked out when you get the chance.

KB: When did you started the Steve Schuffert Band?

The Steve Schuffert band formed in 1988 and was actively recording and touring through 2012.

KB: You were based in Nashville, but you played blues rock: Is this your favorite genre to play?

Blues rock would probably always be the style of music that I feel most strongly about. Anything that can really move me is good.

KB: I understand you live in Utah now: are doing any solo projects?

I relocated to Park city Utah in 2013 where I then began playing solo acoustic shows, I’ve accrued over 1000 shows now. I continue to write and record my own original material. I have a vast back catalogue built up now (100+ songs) and intend to release another CD this year. I also continue to play on other people’s projects all the time which is something I enjoy doing.

KB: I saw you guys many times Live in Germany in the late 1990s and early 2000s: Why were you more popular in Europe than in your own country America?

As to why we were generally more popular in Europe than in the United States I would simply say that the Europeans appreciate great music and great art more than Americans: They tend to think whatever is on the radio top 40 is good of course that is generally the worst music available.

KB: I have 3 of your Steve Schuffert Band CDs: Plug in and Play, Terminal Blue and In Color:

I always wondered what the song The Healer was about. Is there a story behind it? The Healer is an early that appeared on our first CD “Plug in and Play” as well as on the CD “7”. As with many of my songs the song basically just presented itself to me when I picked up my guitar to play that day, sometimes it’s like magic the way it works. You just never know when something will just happen, and you know you must follow it through to the end then and bring it to fruition of a completed song.

KB: Any artists you currently like and who you would like to work with?

Artist’ I like? Well of course I’m from the Golden age of Rock so my influences are probably obvious, classic rock etc. There are people I would work with, but those doors would be hard to open now of course as I’m not living in the mainstream music towns at this point in my life.

KB: The whole world has been in several lock downs due to the raging pandemic: what have you been doing during these lock downs? Any hobbies you enjoy?

Playing my guitars (23) and other instruments, writing, and recording in my studio keeps me pretty fulfilled and my solo acoustic gigs are at a very high technical level of playing and spontaneous creation. So those things keep me happy and interested. Also, living in Utah the geography/landscape is of course stunning state-wide so that’s a whole other element added to my life. I do a lot of biking, hiking etc.

