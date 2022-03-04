Film and TV Actor Mitchell Ryan Dead at 88 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Mitchell Ryan, known for roles in the film LETHAL WEAPON (1987) and the TV series DHARMA & GREG (1997-2002) and DARK SHADOWS: THE VAMPIRE CURSE (1966-1971), passed away March 4, 2022, from congestive heart failure in Los Angeles. He was 88.

Ryan, who also served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, had a six decades long acting career, appearing in several films and TV series including THE DEFENDERS (1961-1965), MAGNUM FORCE (1973), THE ROCKFORD FILES (1974-1980), BARETTA (1975-1978), OF MICE AND MEN (1981), HART TO HART (1979-1984), DALLAS (1978-1991), THE A-TEAM (1983-1987), ALL MY CHILDREN (1970-2011), GENERAL HOSPITAL (1963-), THE RYAN WHITE STORY (1989), STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION (1987-1994), WHO’S THE BOSS (1984-1992), THE GOLDEN GIRLS (1985-1992), WALKER: TEXAS RANGER (1993-2001), SPEECHLESS (1994), HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS (1995), THE DEVIL’S OWN (1997), LIAR LIAR (1997) and THE WEST WING (1999-2006).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mitchell Ryan’s family during their time of grief.